US and Mexico agree to close border, restrict travel
02:02
World
US and Mexico agree to close border, restrict travel
The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their 3,000 kilometre border. From Mexico City, Valeria Leon reports on the potential affect the measure will have on the spread of the virus and the economy in what is Latin America's second most populous country. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USMexico #border #coronavirus
March 20, 2020
