POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India Rape Case: Four men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and burder
01:43
World
India Rape Case: Four men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and burder
India has executed four men for the rape and murder of a student in New Delhi in 2012. The crime led to protests against India's appalling record of protecting women against sexual violence. Aksel Zaimovic reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #India #rapcase #IndiaRapeCase
March 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?