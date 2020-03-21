World Share

Lebanese protesters say they endured beatings by security forces

During four months of protests in Lebanon, around 900 people have been arrested and hundreds more have been victims of violence from security forces. Tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets are what protesters have faced during their calls for a better Lebanon. Imogen Kimber spoke to some of the protesters.