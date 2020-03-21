POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanese protesters say they endured beatings by security forces
During four months of protests in Lebanon, around 900 people have been arrested and hundreds more have been victims of violence from security forces. Tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets are what protesters have faced during their calls for a better Lebanon. Imogen Kimber spoke to some of the protesters. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #LebanonProtests #Violence #Demonstrations
March 21, 2020
