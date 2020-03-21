World Share

Why we touch our faces, and how to stop it

There's plenty of medical advice about how to protect ourselves against the spread of coronavirus. Not everyone has access to face masks or hand sanitiser. But there is one thing we can all do which doesn't cost anything. Stop touching our faces. It could be the hardest advice of all to follow. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusPandemic #TouchingFace #CoronavirusPrecautions