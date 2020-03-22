POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Pandemic: Without ventilators in hospitals many patients will die
Coronavirus Pandemic: Without ventilators in hospitals many patients will die
Governments are calling on private manufacturers around the world to stop making their usual products and switch to producing medical supplies. The Coronavirus pandemic has left many countries woefully short of equipment like ventilators, masks and protective clothing. And as Sarah Morice reports, many businesses are heeding the call. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusPandemic #MedicalSupplies #VentilatorManifacture
March 22, 2020
