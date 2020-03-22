POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus sharply affects Kenya’s tourism industry, worse than ever
01:34
World
Coronavirus sharply affects Kenya’s tourism industry, worse than ever
"Even when we had the travel bans during the terror attacks and bombings it was not this bad.” The emergence of the coronavirus has brought a stop to the once growing numbers of tourists in Africa. As Sena Saylan reports, Kenya is particularly worried about the industry's future. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #KenyaTourism #CoronavirusPandemic #AfricanTourism
March 22, 2020
