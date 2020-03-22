World Share

Brazil has banned travelers from the EU & 9 other nations

New cases of coronavirus are emerging throughout Latin America. In Brazil alone, more than one-thousand cases have been confirmed. Countries throughout the region are taking more and more severe measures to try and contain the outbreak. Michael Fox has more.