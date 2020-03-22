POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil has banned travelers from the EU & 9 other nations
Brazil has banned travelers from the EU & 9 other nations
New cases of coronavirus are emerging throughout Latin America. In Brazil alone, more than one-thousand cases have been confirmed. Countries throughout the region are taking more and more severe measures to try and contain the outbreak. Michael Fox has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Brazil #Coronavirus #Covid-19
March 22, 2020
