Death toll and number of cases continue to rise in Europe
Across Europe, infections and fatalities from COVID-19 are rising rapidly, despite lockdowns and strict regulations on public movement. In the UK, the government says it’s asked 1.5 million vulnerable people to stay home for 3 months to prevent them getting infected. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on how the pandemic is affecting some of the countries in the EU. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusEurope #Covid19 #SelfQuarantine
March 23, 2020
