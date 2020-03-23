POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Robots to help reduce in infection among medical staff
02:58
World
Robots to help reduce in infection among medical staff
Robots in Europe and China, are rapidly being modified to join the frontlines of combatting the Coronavirus pandemic. Companies and universities are adapting their engineering skills to try and create robots to assist in hospitals and care homes. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #robots #coronavirus #coronavirusrobots
March 23, 2020
