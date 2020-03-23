What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Turkish police and authorities help vulnerable and elderly people

Turkish police and authorities are doing grocery shopping and chores for the elderly and vulnerable as they try to socially distance themselves during the coronavirus outbreak. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #turkishpolice #coronavirus #coronaviruspolice