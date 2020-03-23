POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
People with disabilities overlooked during coronavirus outbreak
01:44
World
The coronavirus pandemic presents new dangers for people with disabilities. We spoke with disability rights activist Nipun Malhotra in India about these challenges. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #peoplewithdisability #India
March 23, 2020
