Coronavirus Pandemic: Police enforcing lockdown in Europe
02:05
World
The call came after crowds flocked to British parks over the weekend. A government decsion to reduce train services on Monday made keeping distance hard for commuters. None the less the prime minister told the country if it doesn’t start following the rules, a much stricter Italy style lockdown will be imposed. Italy death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 602 to 6,078 - official. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #ItalyCoronavirus #Italy #EuropeCoronavirus
March 23, 2020
