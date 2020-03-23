World Share

Coronavirus Pandemic: Police enforcing lockdown in Europe

The call came after crowds flocked to British parks over the weekend. A government decsion to reduce train services on Monday made keeping distance hard for commuters. None the less the prime minister told the country if it doesn't start following the rules, a much stricter Italy style lockdown will be imposed. Italy death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 602 to 6,078 - official.