UK put in lockdown
UK put in lockdown
In Europe, Britain has become the latest country to announce drastic measures to contain the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked all nationals to stay indoors. His appeal follows strict actions taken by Italy and Spain who remain the worst affected in the region. All are emphasising the same thing--everyone should practice socially distancing to lessen the spread of COVID-19. But people are not taking the disease seriously enough, as Sarah Morice reports on the situation across Europe. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirusinuk #coronaviruseurope #uklockdown
March 24, 2020
