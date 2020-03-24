World Share

UK put in lockdown

In Europe, Britain has become the latest country to announce drastic measures to contain the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked all nationals to stay indoors. His appeal follows strict actions taken by Italy and Spain who remain the worst affected in the region. All are emphasising the same thing--everyone should practice socially distancing to lessen the spread of COVID-19. But people are not taking the disease seriously enough, as Sarah Morice reports on the situation across Europe.