Turkey started airing broadcast school lessons on Monday
In Turkey, a joint project between national broadcaster TRT and the Education Ministry means children are not missing out on lessons. Andrew Hopkins reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #turkeycoronavirus #turkeynews #coronavirus
March 24, 2020
