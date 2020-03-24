POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New measures to halt India citizenship protests
In India’s capital New Delhi, the government has banned all public gatherings as part of its plan to stop the spread of coronavirus. Many fear it will affect a long-running sit in protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Thousands of demonstrators, mostly Muslim women, have been protesting against the law which offers amnesty to non-Muslim immigrants from three neighboring countries. Aksel Zaimovic reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #indiacoronavirus #indiaprotestscoronavirus #indianews
March 24, 2020
