World Share

Argentina among nations to face brunt of Covid-19

Argentina is in total lockdown until March 31. The coronavirus hit the country at a time when it was renegotiating its foreign debt and dealing with a recession and inflation. The country has reported 266 cases and four deaths. Only 27 have recovered leaving many with doubts over the government’s ability to cope with the crisis. Monica Yanakiew reports from Buenos Aires. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #argentinacoronavirus #argentinalockdown #argentinanews