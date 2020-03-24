World Share

CORONAVIRUS: How to Stop a Pandemic of Fear?

Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly - and so too has the concern about what might happen, to loved ones, jobs, livelihoods. So how can we contain the outbreak of fear, among worried citizens? Sander van der Linden Social Psychology Expert, Cambridge University Kelly Hunstone Chief Executive, Social Change UK Paul Marsden Consumer Psychology Lecturer, University of the Arts London