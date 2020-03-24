Coronavirus outbreak suffocating Bangladesh's textile sector | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus outbreak suffocating Bangladesh's textile sector
Coronavirus outbreak suffocating Bangladesh's textile sector
As many as 1.2 million Bangladeshi garment workers stand to lose their jobs, after a number of western companies withdrew their orders due to coronavirus. Brands such as Primark, C&A and Marks & Spencer say they took the steps after their sales plummeted since the start of the outbreak. But with cancellations already amounting to nearly $2 billion, garment industry leaders fear the sector may not be able to stay afloat. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #Coronavirus #Bangladesh #TextileSector
March 24, 2020
