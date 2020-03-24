World Share

Coronavirus Pandemic: Olympic games postponed by a year

Tokyo 2020 has officially been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For weeks, officials in Japan had hoped the Olympics could still go ahead as planned. But as Aadel Haleem explains, pressure from all around the world finally got the best of this summer's Games.