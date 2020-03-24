POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China's Hubei province prepares to relax travel restrictions
01:55
World
China's Hubei province prepares to relax travel restrictions
After two-months of public lockdown, the Chinese province where the coronavirus was first reported is preparing to reopen. Travel restrictions in and out of Hubei province will be lifted on Wednesday. But those in the city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - will have to wait a little longer before they can move around freely. Melinda Nucifora has the details. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Hubei #lockdown #China
March 24, 2020
