Coronavirus Pandemic: Madrid is now at the centre of the outbreak in Europe

Like Italy, Spain's health service is being stretched to the limit. The city of Madrid is particularly badly hit and with a warning from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that the worst is yet to come, doctors are bracing for a new wave of infections. Jaime Velazquez reports from the Spanish capital. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #madridcoronavirus #madridpandemic