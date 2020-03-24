POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Pandemic: Madrid is now at the centre of the outbreak in Europe
02:35
World
Like Italy, Spain's health service is being stretched to the limit. The city of Madrid is particularly badly hit and with a warning from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that the worst is yet to come, doctors are bracing for a new wave of infections. Jaime Velazquez reports from the Spanish capital. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #madridcoronavirus #madridpandemic
March 24, 2020
