World Share

Amazonian indigenous fears further impacts of the pandemic

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil is over 2000. Top members of the cabinet of President Jair Bolsonaro have tested positive. The majority of the cases are in the densely populated regions of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. But there are major concerns about the potential impact on indigenous communities in the Amazon, if the virus arrives there. Michael Fox has the story from the Amazonian state of Para. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #amazon #brazilcoronavirus #bolsonaro