People in Spain find new ways to cope with lockdown
02:31
World
People in Spain find new ways to cope with lockdown
Millions of people around the world are under various orders to stay in their homes. Being under lockdown affects different people in different ways. Our correspondent, Sally Ayhan will be chatting to people around the world about their experiences. Today she speaks to a family she knows living in Spain - the second worst affected country in Europe - to see how the couple are coping amidst the lock down. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #spainlockdown #spaincoronavirus #spain
March 25, 2020
