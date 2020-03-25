British woman documents her husband’s battle with the coronavirus

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

The wife of a 40-year-old coronavirus patient in London documents their experience and tries to warn people about the dangerous nature of the virus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #NHS #Covid19