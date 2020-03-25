What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

COVID-19: On The Front Line | Bigger Than Five

Faced with the coronavirus sweeping California and the world, the head of a network of medical clinics is scavenging for supplies to provide for the most vulnerable in South Los Angeles. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #LosAngelesCoronavirus #CoronavirusLosAngeles #CoronavirusCalifornia