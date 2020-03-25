POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How will Coronavirus Impact the Middle East?
25:55
World
How will Coronavirus Impact the Middle East?
In the Middle East, the coronavirus has hit Iran the hardest, killing more than 2,000 people. The country's leaders say their efforts to contain the spread is being undermined by crippling US sanctions. But Iran isn't the only place in the region to be affected; the coronavirus has now entered Gaza and Syria. It seems everyone is struggling to deal with this pandemic, but how much worse will it be for those places ravaged by war? Guests: Meir Javedanfar Founder of the Iran-Israel Observer Dave Harden Former USAID Assistant for the West Bank and Gaza Ahmed Benchemsi MENA Communications Director at Human Rights Watch
March 25, 2020
