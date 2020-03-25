BizTech Share

US government launches stimulus package for COVID-19 response | Money Talks

US lawmakers have finally agreed on a 2 trillion-dollar stimulus package to help keep the economy afloat in the face of widespread business closures over the coronavirus outbreak. The deal has sent US and global equity markets soaring, as investors hope the release of funds will help curb the spread of the disease and speed up the economic recovery in its aftermath. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Bruno Verstraete joined us from Zurich. He's chief economist and partner at investment management firm, Lakefield Partners.