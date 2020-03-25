POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US government launches stimulus package for COVID-19 response | Money Talks
07:28
BizTech
US government launches stimulus package for COVID-19 response | Money Talks
US lawmakers have finally agreed on a 2 trillion-dollar stimulus package to help keep the economy afloat in the face of widespread business closures over the coronavirus outbreak. The deal has sent US and global equity markets soaring, as investors hope the release of funds will help curb the spread of the disease and speed up the economic recovery in its aftermath. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Bruno Verstraete joined us from Zurich. He's chief economist and partner at investment management firm, Lakefield Partners.
March 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?