India's nationwide lockdown threatens to derail economy | Money Talks

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the world's largest lockdown in India. For the next three weeks, 1.3 billion people have been urged to hunker down and stay home, in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Most land, sea, and air transport services have been closed. And the drastic measure is set to bring all economic activity to a grinding halt. For more on the historic lockdown, we spoke to Nikita Sud. She's an Associate Professor of Development Studies specialising in India at the University of Oxford. #India #Economy #Coronavirus