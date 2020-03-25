World Share

India Covid-19 Lockdown: Indians rush for supplies as three-week lockdown begins

India has had its first full day of a nationwide lockdown. The government has ordered the closure of all non-essentials businesses and educational institutions. The new measures follow a sharp rise in the number of cases in recent days. So far, more than 600 coronavirus infections have been recorded, and at least 10 people have died. Reagan Des Vignes reports.