American cases pass 68,000, over 1,000 deaths
There’s been a dramatic rise in the number of deaths from Coronavirus in the United States. More than 200 people were reported as having died from Covid-19 on Wednesday - the biggest number of fatalities from the virus in the country in a single day. Almost 69-thousand people have now tested positive. Health experts are warning that hospitals could be overwhelmed. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #uscoronavirus #uscoronavirusdeaths #uscoronavirusnews
March 26, 2020
