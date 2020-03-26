World Share

Vulnerable family prepares for long term isolation

While government lockdowns around the world are having a major impact on people's everyday lives, for those already struggling with chronic health issues the COVID-19 pandemic is an even greater threat. 7 year old Ava has been in and out of hospital for the last year. Ava and her mother Denise are being told they are going to have to self isolate for at least 5 months to protect Ava's fragile immune system. Sally Ayhan spoke to the mother and daughter over Skype and shares their story.