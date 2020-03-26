World Share

Tourists trapped in Malaysian airport due to coronavirus lockdown

This Russian tourist has spent the past four nights sleeping on the floor of an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, along with her young son due to the coronavirus lockdown.