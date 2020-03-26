What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

UK calls on local manufacturers to produce more ventilators | Money Talks

Britain needs to produce more ventilators to keep up with the projected number of patients as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold. The government's plan is not to import this equipment, but to galvanise a nationwide effort to help produce more respirators. Players in the UK manufacturing industry are being asked to join forces to meet the demand. Natalie Powell reports. #UK #Ventilators #Coronavirus