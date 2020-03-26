UK calls on local manufacturers to produce more ventilators | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Britain needs to produce more ventilators to keep up with the projected number of patients as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold. The government's plan is not to import this equipment, but to galvanise a nationwide effort to help produce more respirators. Players in the UK manufacturing industry are being asked to join forces to meet the demand. Natalie Powell reports. #UK #Ventilators #Coronavirus
March 26, 2020
