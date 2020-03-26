BizTech Share

South Africans prepare for a 21-day lockdown amid pandemic | Money Talks

South Africa will begin a 21-day nationwide lockdown at midnight as the number of coronavirus cases rises steeply to more than 900. The measure is one of the most stringent yet on the continent. And as Adesewa Josh reports, many South Africans are bracing for the worst. For more, we were joined by Agnes Gitau in London. She is a consulting partner at advisory firm GBS Africa. #SouthAfrica #Locksown #COVID19