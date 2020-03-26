POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Europe Report: Spain's death toll per capita 40 times bigger than China's
02:08
World
Coronavirus Europe Report: Spain's death toll per capita 40 times bigger than China's
The worldwide death toll has now passed half a million. In Europe, Spain has now seen more deaths than any other country except Italy. Over four thousand have died with the capital, Madrid, the worst affected. But Spanish health officials are predicting that the worst is yet to come and that the current lockdown will be extended. EU leaders held their regular summit by video conference and the head of the Commission admitted too many states had acted selfishly at the start of the crisis. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #China #updates
March 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?