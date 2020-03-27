World Share

Lagos resident makes hand sanitizer at home after price hike

As we know, health experts say hand washing is one of the best ways to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. In Nigeria, it has led to an unprecedented increase in the price of hand sanitizers. And, as Adesewa Josh reports, some are now turning to home made products.