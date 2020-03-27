POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Working from home could be bad for your health
02:49
World
Working from home could be bad for your health
As the global pandemic grows, tens of millions of people are now working from home. It may provide staff with greater protection from the coronavirus but experts warn this may expose people to a different range of health risks. Melinda Nucifora explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #workingfromhome #coronavirus #workingremotely
March 27, 2020
