Covid-19 pandemic could have been avoided – expert
02:22
World
Covid-19 pandemic could have been avoided – expert
The number of people infected with the coronavirus worldwide has now topped half a million. And while the health impact cannot be understated - the pandemic is also affecting the way we live. TRT World's Sally Ayhan has been speaking to Sophie Harman who’s an expert on global health politics at Queen Mary University of London. She says the pandemic could have been prevented. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #pandemic #Coronavirus #outbreak
March 27, 2020
