Turkish social groups helping the elderly with basic tasks against the pandemic

Turkey has put in place a partial coronavirus curfew for the elderly and the chronically ill. It has however left many asking about how to run errands - such as shopping or collecting medication. As Alaattin Kilic reports, in Istanbul, social support groups are coming to the rescue. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #TurkeyCoronavirus #OldPeople #CoronavirusPandemic