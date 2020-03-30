World Share

Lebanese gyms offer virtual workouts amid national lockdown

Amid a global quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are turning to online gym classes to stay fit. One of the most popular ones in Lebanon provides its clients with a workout that resembles the studio experience. Shoaib Hasan has the story. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Lebanon #virtualworkouts #TrtWorld