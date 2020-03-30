POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Crisis: Impact on Africa
26:10
World
The world grapples with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, but in Africa the disease is far from the only threat to people's health. From Ebola and measles, to a lack of protective equipment and government transparency, is the continent prepared for COVID-19? Guests: Dr Michel Yao WHO Programme Manager for Emergency Response Amr Magdi Middle East and North Africa Researcher at Human Rights Watch Dr Ali Saad Anesthesiologist Nigel Mugamu Journalist and Founder of Online News Website '263 Chat’
March 30, 2020
