POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices plunge to their lowest level in 18 years | Money Talks
05:36
BizTech
Oil prices plunge to their lowest level in 18 years | Money Talks
Oil prices have sunk to an 18-year low as global demand collapses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Countries around the world, including the world's top oil consumers China and the US, have all but shut-down their economies to try to contain the outbreak. Oil is also under pressure from Saudi Arabia's price war with Russia and American producers, and that could drive some countries that depend on oil exports into economic ruin. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Ellen Wald joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of the energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting and author of the book, Saudi Inc. #OilPrices #BrentCrude #Coronavirus
March 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?