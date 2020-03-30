BizTech Share

United Nations warns of COVID-19 impact on poor countries | Money Talks

With around a third of the global population on coronavirus lockdown, countries have been scrambling to put together stimulus packages to keep their economies afloat. But poor and developing nations with high levels of debt and weak healthcare systems are bracing for the worst. In its latest report, the UN Development Programme says people in the world’s most vulnerable countries are at risk of having to deal with the health crisis long after it's over. For more on this story, we spoke to Max Lawson in Nairobi. He's the head of policy on inequality at Oxfam. #UnitedNations #Coronavirus #DevelopingEconomies