Sweden adopts more relaxed coronavirus strategy | Money Talks

As Countries across Europe impose stricter measures on their populations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Sweden is proving an exception. Stockholm has shut high schools and universities but much of society is continuing as usual, weeks after its neighbours in Denmark and Norway went into lockdown. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. For more, let's bring in Anna Maria Corazza Bildt in Sweden. She's a former member of the European Parliament representing Sweden. #Sweden #Coronavirus #LockdownMeasures