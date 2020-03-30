POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sweden adopts more relaxed coronavirus strategy | Money Talks
06:26
BizTech
Sweden adopts more relaxed coronavirus strategy | Money Talks
As Countries across Europe impose stricter measures on their populations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Sweden is proving an exception. Stockholm has shut high schools and universities but much of society is continuing as usual, weeks after its neighbours in Denmark and Norway went into lockdown. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. For more, let's bring in Anna Maria Corazza Bildt in Sweden. She's a former member of the European Parliament representing Sweden. #Sweden #Coronavirus #LockdownMeasures
March 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?