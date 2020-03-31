POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India's coronavirus lockdown hits millions of daily wage earners
01:19
World
The economic and human toll of India's 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens. Many factories have been shut down, causing tens of thousands of migrant workers to lose their jobs. Many of them are leaving major cities, but maintaining social distancing can be a challenge in villages. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #India #migrantworkers #coronavirus
March 31, 2020
