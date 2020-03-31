POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York doctor prepares for peak of coronavirus pandemic
00:50
World
New York doctor prepares for peak of coronavirus pandemic
With the number of cases rapidly growing and the health system nearing its capacity, New York doctor Shamit Patel is preparing for the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #NYcoronavirus #NewYorkCoronavirus #coronavirus
March 31, 2020
