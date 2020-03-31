World Share

Feeding the poor during India’s lockdown

This kitchen in Bangalore, India, is providing meals to those in need during the three-week coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown has hit daily-wage workers the hardest, leaving millions of people jobless.