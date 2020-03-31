POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the Covid19 outbreak undermining our privacy?
15:00
World
Is the Covid19 outbreak undermining our privacy?
- Police departments and security forces around the world are using #surveillance to make sure we stick to government imposed lockdowns. Is the sacrifice of our privacy affair trade off to stop the spread of the disease? - India’s lockdown leads to the biggest mass migration since partition - #Messi and the Barcelona team give up 70% of their salaries - Antarctica recorded a heatwave in January #Covid19
March 31, 2020
