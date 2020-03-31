POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish president launches nationwide fundraising campaign | Money Talks
02:19
BizTech
Turkish president launches nationwide fundraising campaign | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a nationwide fundraising campaign to help citizens who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. President Erdogan kickstarted the initiative by donating seven months' worth of his salary. Within hours of the announcement, more than three million dollars have been pooled, with other ministers and celebrities joining the cause. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more. #Turkey #Erdogan #Coronavirus
March 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?