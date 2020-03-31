World Share

Covid-19 and triage - Prioritising patients in overwhelmed hospitals

As hospitals are swamped with critically ill patients, some medical professionals in Italy have been forced to choose who gets a ventilator and who must be left to fend for themselves. A discussion about the process known as triage is taking place in the US as well. So, how do doctors decide who gets priority?